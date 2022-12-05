Wireless Telecom divests CommAgility LTD to E-Space for $14.5M
Dec. 05, 2022 6:51 AM ETWireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Wireless Telecom (NYSE:WTT) to sell its radio, baseband and software segment, CommAgility LTD., to global space company, E-Space for totla consideration of $14.5M, inclusive of $13.75M in cash consideration and a $750K note payable, subject to agreed-upon reductions.
- The move was the result of the company’s previously disclosed process for evaluating strategic alternatives and will provide E-Space with proven 5G source code and an experienced dedicated in-house Hardware and Software development team.
- The deal is expected to be completed no later than January 31, 2023.
- Pursuant to the deal, Wireless Telecom Group is now comprised solely of Test & Measurement brands including Boonton, Holzworth and Noisecom.
- Upon closure, E-Space will add 50 full-time CommAgility employees, inclusive of key management. The new team members are located in Europe, with some based in Leicestershire, UK and the majority based in Duisberg, Germany.
Comments