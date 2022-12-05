Electronic trading platform MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) reached a record $13.1B in total credit average daily volume in November 2022, representing a 25% increase compared to the prior year and surpassing the previous record set in March 2021.

“November was another very strong month, as we continue to build momentum going into 2023. We generated record total credit ADV, with record ADV in Eurobonds and municipal bonds. We also delivered another strong month of market share gains across most of our product areas, driven in part by the powerful benefits of Open Trading, our differentiated liquidity pool," said COO Chris Concannon.

Composite corporate bond market share of 20.3% improved +200 bps from 18.3% in Nov 2021. The company achieved record $1.7B in Eurobonds ADV, representing an increase of 29%, and record $547M in municipal bond ADV with estimated market share of 5.3% (+300 bps).

The preliminary FPM for total credit for November was $163, compared to $164 in October 2022. The increase in U.S high-grade average fees per million in the month, driven by an increase in duration during the month, was offset by lower average fees per million in other credit products due to product mix.

