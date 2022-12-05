Lilium expands into U.K. with eVolare
Dec. 05, 2022 7:06 AM ETLilium N.V. (LILM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) shares gained 2% premarket on Monday after the transportation company signed a contract with eVolare for ten Lilium Pioneer Edition Jets, with an option to reserve an additional ten Lilium Pioneer Edition Jets.
- eVolare, a subsidiary of U.K. private aviation firm Volare Aviation, will serve as Lilium's (LILM) lead partner and launch operator in the U.K. for sales of the Lilium Jet to private individuals. It will pay pre-delivery payment to Lilium (LILM) to secure aircraft delivery slots.
- In addition, eVolare will provide operation of Lilium's (LILM) aircraft from Oxford, running a maintenance service center and investing in landing infrastructure for its UK network.
