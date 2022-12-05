Bowman Consulting acquires H2H Geoscience Engineering
Dec. 05, 2022 7:10 AM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bowman Consulting (NASDAQ:BWMN) on Monday has acquired New York-based H2H Geoscience Engineering, a professional services firm that is focused on the aggregate, cement and industrial minerals industries.
- H2H also specializes in the collection of detailed 3D measurements and images using state-of-the-art aerial, marine-based, underground, and terrestrial survey mapping technologies.
- The addition was financed with a combination of cash and seller notes, including a convertible note.
- Hisert, along with other senior managers of H2H, will become part he Bowman management team.
- The company expects the H2H acquisition to contribute ~$3.5M of annualized net service billing before revenue synergies and be immediately accretive.
