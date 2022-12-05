CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is experimenting with a new system that will help pharmacists to fill prescriptions remotely as the drugstore chain faces staff shortages and attempts to deliver additional medical services, The Wall Street Journal reported.

CVS (CVS) has implemented the system at approximately 8,000 of more than 9,000 U.S. drugstores, and about 400 of its 30,000 pharmacists are handling the prescriptions other than where drugs are issued.

However, Prem Shah, CVS’s (CVS) chief pharmacy officer, said that a model for pharmacist-free drugstores is not the company’s goal. Instead, the company is testing if some pharmacies can operate at times without pharmacists on staff.

CVS (CVS) said that the move, which began in Arizona in the summer, will reduce pharmacists' workload and allow them to deliver various medical services such as vaccinations and health screenings.

Rival Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is also rolling out a network of automated, centralized drug-filling centers, which, according to the company, will lower pharmacists’ workload.

Amid a nationwide labor crunch, both pharmacy chain operators are grappling with a shortage of pharmacy staff exacerbated by the pandemic-driven demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

In October, Walgreens (WBA) overhauled its performance review system for its retail pharmacy staff in a bid to overcome labor issues.