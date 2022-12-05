Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com, (NASDAQ:JD), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and several other Chinese tech stocks rose in premarket trading on Monday as the country continued to move away from its zero COVID strategy.

Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) gained more than 4.6%, while Baidu (BIDU) added on 5%. Others also seeing strong premarket moves were Pinduoduo (PDD), Bilibili (BILI), Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) and Weibo (WB), which gained more than 5%, 15%, 8% and 3%, respectively.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) also gained more than 5% in premarket trading.

Over the weekend, Chinese officials said that citizens of major cities Shenzhen and Beijing would no longer require negative COVID-19 tests to take public transport.

However, citizens would need a negative test that was obtained in the past 48 hours if they want to enter venues such as shopping malls.

On Sunday, the country announced 35,775 new cases as the Omicron variant of the virus continues to spread throughout the country.

Separately on Sunday, China announced two COVID-19 related deaths, including one person from Shandong and another from Sichuan.

Monday's move higher comes on the back of gains last week for Alibaba (BABA) and others, which jumped as Chinese officials continued to ease COVID-related restrictions amid protests in the country.