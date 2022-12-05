Hut 8 Mining increases bitcoin holdings by 238 for November
Dec. 05, 2022 7:13 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), HUT:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) generated 238 bitcoins in November, resulting in an average production rate of approximately 7.9 BTC/day; down from 299 bitcoins generated in October at the production rate of 9.6 BTC/day.
- HUT's total BTC balance held in reserve as of Nov. 30 was 8,925.
- Installed ASIC hashrate capacity improved to 3.27 EH/s, of which 2.44 EH/s was available for operations following the suspension of mining activities at the North Bay mining facility.
- 2,000 new MicroBT Whatsminer 30S++/+ were installed in our Medicine Hat mining facility
