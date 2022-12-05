Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) moved towards averting a strike over the weekend by striking an initial deal with the union representing its pilots.

The agreement provides for a pay raise of at least 18% upon contract ratification, followed by a 5% hike in the subsequent year, and 4% for the following 2 years. The staggered pay rise amounts to a 31% jump over 4 years. In addition to raises, the agreement is set to improve benefits such as paid vacation, retirement contributions, and certain restrictions on outsourcing routes to regional carriers.

The agreement cools some worries of a work stoppage that had percolated since a pilots “voted overwhelmingly” to authorize a strike in late October.

Elsewhere, the airline is expected to provide a- financial and strategic update on December 14.