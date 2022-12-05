Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says it's time to fade the rally

The bear market rally is hitting resistance levels that suggest it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley equity strategist Mike Wilson said in October that the countertrend rally had legs to S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) up to 4,150.

"As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led to modest, further gains for this bear market rally," Wilson wrote in a note Monday. "However, with last week's price action, the S&P 500 is now right into our original tactical target range of 4000-4150."

"While the index has modestly exceeded its 200-day moving average and the breadth continues to expand, the downtrend from the beginning of the year remains in place," Wilson said.

"This makes the risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point, and we are now sellers again."

Investors should stick to defensive sectors - Utilities (XLU), Healthcare (XLV) and Consumer Staples (XLP) - with rates falling further into the next as growth and inflation slow more, Wilson said.

Growth stocks (IWF), especially largely-weighted Tech (XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (XLY), are unlikely to benefit from falling rates (TBT) (TLT) (SHY) given earnings risks, he added.

"From a very short term perspective, we think 4150 is the absolute upside this rally can achieve, and we would not rule that out over the next week or so," Wilson said. "Conversely, a break of last week's lows (3938), which coincides with the 150-day moving average, would provide some confirmation the bear market is ready to reassert the downtrend in earnest."

