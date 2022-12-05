Aurora Cannabis repurchases $76.1M of senior notes to reduce debt

Dec. 05, 2022 7:18 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), ACB:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) has repurchased US$76.1M principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $73.8M in cash in a bid to reduce debt and annual cash interest costs.
  • Over the last twelve months, the firm has repurchased $235M of its convertible senior notes, resulting in annual cash interest savings of $12.9M.
  • Following completion of this repurchase, Aurora (ACB) will have approximately $110M of notes outstanding.
  • The company reiterated its expectation of achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability by December 31, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.