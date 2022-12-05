Aurora Cannabis repurchases $76.1M of senior notes to reduce debt
Dec. 05, 2022 7:18 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), ACB:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) has repurchased US$76.1M principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $73.8M in cash in a bid to reduce debt and annual cash interest costs.
- Over the last twelve months, the firm has repurchased $235M of its convertible senior notes, resulting in annual cash interest savings of $12.9M.
- Following completion of this repurchase, Aurora (ACB) will have approximately $110M of notes outstanding.
- The company reiterated its expectation of achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability by December 31, 2022.
Comments