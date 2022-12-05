Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) said Monday it will pay $180M to the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of an agreement covering all claims related to "any alleged acts of corruption" by the company in the country during the 2007-18 period.

The agreement includes activities under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and Congo's National Financial Intelligence Unit and Ministry of Justice, the company said.

Last month, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) agreed to pay £276M in penalties to settle a bribery probe by the U.K. Serious Fraud Office after pleading guilty to bribery of government officials for access to oil cargoes across Africa.

In May, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) agreed to pay ~$1.5B in total fines to settle corruption investigations in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil.