Marriott Vacations Worldwide to issue $500M of convertible senior notes
Dec. 05, 2022 7:23 AM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to offer $500M of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.
- initial purchasers have an option to purchase up to an additional $75M of the notes.
- The company expects to use the net proceeds to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions described below and the remainder to redeem all of Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc.’s outstanding 6.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 at a redemption price equal to 103.063% of the principal amount and to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to repurchase up to $55M in value of its shares of common stock.
- VAC gets a strong buy rating from the Wall Street Analysts whereas hold rating from Seeking Alpha's Quant rating system.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Fade The Market says "VAC is well positioned to recover to its pre-Covid period performance levels and improve upon them"
