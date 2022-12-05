Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are slated to be Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) two of the initial customers at the company's Arizona plant when it fully opens, Nikkei Asia reported.

The news outlet, citing sources briefed on the matter, noted that Apple (AAPL) would be part of the first wave of customers when the plant starts production in 2024, with Nvidia (NVDA) likely to follow suit.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the plant, which is still under construction, on Tuesday.

In February, it was reported that construction on the plant, TSM's (TSM) first in the U.S. in 20 years, was three to six months behind schedule. The fab is expected to produce 5 nanometer sized chips for a number of advanced applications, including artificial intelligence.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), the world's largest semiconductor foundry, produces chips for a number of clients, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualcomm (QCOM) and others, in addition to Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Last month, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told employees that the tech giant would source some of its chips from Arizona as the company looks to diversify its supply chain.

"We’ve already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona, and this plant in Arizona starts up in ’24, so we’ve got about two years ahead of us on that one, maybe a little less,” Cook told employees in Germany. "And in Europe, I’m sure that we will also source from Europe as those plans become more apparent."

Separately in November, it was reported that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was planning a multi-billion dollar expansion to its Arizona factory.

The U.S. government recently passed the CHIPS and Science Act aimed to spur domestic production and manufacturing of semiconductors.

In recent months, Apple (AAPL) has increased action towards diversifying its supply chain out of China, looking to other countries such as India and Vietnam, as well as the U.S.