AnPac announces $5M private placement, to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary for US food market

Dec. 05, 2022 7:30 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) to raise $5M through a private placement of 28,571,428 newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the company at a price of $3.5/ADS, $0.175/ordinary share (1:20 ADS-to-share ratio).

  • The transaction is expected to take place within 3 months after this announcement.

  • For each class A ordinary share purchased, the investors will receive from the company two unregistered warrant, for an aggregate of 57,142,856 warrants. The warrants are exercisable within 2 years from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $4.2.

  • Concurrently, the company has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary Fresh2 Technology in the state of Delaware on October 4, 2022 in order to establish the company's new product line of business-to-business food trade and delivery platform for local restaurants and supermarkets, a combination of the China’s food distribution strategies and North America’s growing Asian food market.

  • “We are dedicated to developing and producing high-performance platform and supply chain of food distribution system, for a broader client group in US local markets. The new business line will play a critical role for our North American operations of food business, spurring a new phase of growth for our Company,” said Co-CEO Mr. Haohan Xu.

