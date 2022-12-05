Yumanity Therapeutics declares special dividend
Dec. 05, 2022 7:38 AM ETYumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (YMTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) declares special dividend in the range of $1.34-$1.43 per share.
- Payable Dec. 29; for shareholders of record Dec. 15; ex-div Dec. 14.
- The special dividend is announced in connection with the asset sale to Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and merger with Kineta, Inc..
- The special dividend will be equal to the gross proceeds of the asset sale to Janssen, net of amounts used or retained for Yumanity’s outstanding obligations and minimum cash requirement associated with the closing of the merger with Kineta.
- The exact amount of the special dividend will be calculated after Yumanity’s outstanding obligations and net cash position as of the actual closing date of the merger are determined.
Comments