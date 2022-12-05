Lantheus launches offering of $500M convertible senior notes
Dec. 05, 2022 7:32 AM ETLantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) has announced an offering of $500M of its convertible senior notes due 2027.
- Initial purchasers of the notes will be granted an option to purchase, within the 13-day period beginning on, and including, the initial closing date of the offering, up to an additional $75M in aggregate principal amount of notes.
- The notes will mature on December 15, 2027, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted and are expected to pay interest semi-annually in arrears.
- The company expects to use up to $75M of the net proceeds to repurchase shares of its common stock from purchasers of notes in privately negotiated transactions effected with or through one of the initial purchasers or its affiliate.
- The board has authorized the repurchase of up to $150M in aggregate amount of its common stock under certain circumstances.
- LNTH shares are down 2.28% premarket
