  • Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA), a biotech focused on cancer immunotherapies, jumped ~21% pre-market Monday after its director Wayne Rothbaum disclosed the acquisition of $65M worth of company shares.
  • President of Quogue Capital LLC, Rothbaum sits on Iovance's (IOVA) board and functions in the company's compensation committee.
  • The transaction executed on Friday adds 10M IOVA shares at $6.50, increasing the indirect beneficial ownership of Quogue Capital to more than 18M, Rothbaum disclosed in a regulatory filing.
  • Iovance (IOVA) shares have plunged more than 61% over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.
  • In November, the company announced a delayed timeline to complete its rolling application submission for cancer therapy lifileucel after the FDA requested additional information.
  • "If the filing is successful in Q1 next year, you can anticipate that investors' sentiment for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock would significantly improve," Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners wrote in a recent bullish thesis on the company.

