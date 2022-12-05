Webster Financial's subsidiary agrees to acquire interLINK
Dec. 05, 2022 7:38 AM ETWebster Financial Corporation (WBS), WBS.PF, WBS.PGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) on Monday said that its principal bank subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., to acquire StoneCastle Insured Sweep, LLC (d/b/a interLINK), a subsidiary of StoneCastle Partners.
- interLINK is a technology-enabled deposit management platform administering over $9B of deposits from FDIC-insured cash sweep programs between banks and broker/dealers and clearing firms.
- The move provides Webster with access to core deposit funding and adds another technology-enabled channel to Webster's already differentiated, omnichannel deposit gathering capabilities.
- Per the terms, interLINK will continue to operate and serve its broker/dealer and clearing firm clients as it does today.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
