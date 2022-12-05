Webster Financial's subsidiary agrees to acquire interLINK

Dec. 05, 2022 7:38 AM ETWebster Financial Corporation (WBS), WBS.PF, WBS.PGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) on Monday said that its principal bank subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., to acquire StoneCastle Insured Sweep, LLC (d/b/a interLINK), a subsidiary of StoneCastle Partners.
  • interLINK is a technology-enabled deposit management platform administering over $9B of deposits from FDIC-insured cash sweep programs between banks and broker/dealers and clearing firms.
  • The move provides Webster with access to core deposit funding and adds another technology-enabled channel to Webster's already differentiated, omnichannel deposit gathering capabilities.
  • Per the terms, interLINK will continue to operate and serve its broker/dealer and clearing firm clients as it does today.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.