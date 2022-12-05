Allegiant Travel loses bull rating at Morgan Stanley due to uncertain near-term setup

Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight on Monday.

Analyst Ravi Shanker and team said they continue to like ALGT's flexible and nimble business model, but noted uncontrollable factors have impacted the last few quarters to create noise and uncertainty about the near-term setup.

"While the stock's ~60% decline from $265 to $70 (current price $82) in the last 18 months likely sets up an attractive risk reward, the normalized EPS level is uncertain and the catalyst for a reversal is likely to be several quarters of strong execution. As a result, while we expect ALGT will continue to benefit from the rising tide, and we believe a resumption of beat/raises can put the stock back on track, for now we are downgrading the stock to EW."

The firm has already cut 2023-2024 estimates on ALGT following Hurricane Ian impacts, increase in cancelations, and other factors, but even with the stock currently at ~5X 2024 PE expectations are very low.

Looking ahead, the ALGT's board's vote to remove the suspension on existing share repurchase authority is seen as a strong signal of management's confidence in the future outlook and likely puts a floor on the stock. However, Shanker and team said how much the stock rebounds from will depend on execution. Updates on Sunseeker's near-term progress towards restoration and launch and labor contract negotiations are also called key parts to the ALGT story.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ALGT is flashing Sell due to low marks for momentum and revisions.