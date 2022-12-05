Assertio gains on raising FY net product sales outlook to in excess of $152M
Dec. 05, 2022 7:52 AM ETAssertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is raising its FY22 outlook for net product sales to be greater than $152M from the prior view of $141M.
- The company noted that net product sales to date in Q4 have significantly exceeded its prior expectations used in formulating the company’s outlook prior provided.
- “Net product sales in 2022 have consistently exceeded expectations. The revised outlook is driven by better than anticipated volume across the majority of our portfolio, and particularly Indocin. Our recent addition of Sympazan is also generating higher sales than our original projections,” Said Dan Peisert, President and CEO
- Share are trading up 3.27% premarket.
