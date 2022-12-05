United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is upgraded at Morgan Stanley to an Overweight rating from Equal-weight.

Key catalysts seen for UAL in 2023 are the carrier leveraging to international recovery, the new CASMxF trajectory with the pilot contract, and a positive fleet renewal path exiting 2023.

Analyst Ravi Shanker and team saw UAL as a show-me story when the firm initiated coverage in September 2020 and said they like what they have seen so far.

"Earnings recovery out of the pandemic has kept pace with, if not led, peers and messaging has been very confident and front footed. Most importantly, there were some investor concerns around a growth at all costs mentality coming out of the pandemic - long a bear concern - especially with UAL leading the industry with dropping charge fees in 2020 and shocking the street with attractive aggressive long term capacity growth plans in the United Next plan revealed in June 2021. These concerns have not only been held at bay so far but UAL seems on track to exceed its 2023 guidance and to hit its 2026 guide issued 18 months ago — something even the biggest UAL bulls may have considered difficult at the time."

For now, Morgan Stanley sees 2023 as a Goldilocks sweet spot for UAL with all the tailwinds of the late pandemic recovery and the initial gains from the transition to the capacity phase of United NEXT. While the market has recognized UAL's post pandemic show-me story playing out with the airline stock being the only one in positive territory for the year, UAL’s starting point was so low that the stock is said to still be trading at an attractive valuation.

Shares of UAL rose 1.00% premarket on Monday to $44.33.

Sector watch: Airlines booking show slight softening trend in U.S.