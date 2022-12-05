In a note launching coverage of both JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) on Monday, Citi voiced clear preference for the latter.

The bank’s analysts indicated that they prefer carriers with international long-haul exposure as well as low-cost airlines with “dense seating configurations,” heading into 2023. These two groups are slated for outperformance in the team’s view as travel demand remains resilient.

That said, regulatory scrutiny, labor negotiations, and potentially moderating demand for domestic travel hang over much of the airline industry. As such, Citi advised investors to be selective. Alaska Air Group (ALK) was a newly-named Buy selected by the bank and assigned a $55 price target, while the team advised they are “more cautious on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)” with a $9 price target.

“Alaska Air's position, as a premium competitor, should help the carrier to maintain solid unit revenue,” the team told clients. “Meanwhile, cost discipline and some fuel hedging via call options should also help Alaska Air to maintain a competitive seat mile cost profile, vs. other domestic-focused, mid-tier US carriers.”

The note added that Alaska’s “strong pricing, traffic flow from its partner airlines, and re-fleeting look attractive” into a potentially tougher 2023. The airline has also already worked through negotiations with its pilots, removing a headwind that confronts many of its competitors. Citi said that it regards Frontier Air (ULCC) and Alaska Air (ALK) as the only two low-cost carriers that “should not have any surprises emerge from pilot pay” in coming months.

For JetBlue, scrutiny facing the airline’s acquisition of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines (AAL) add to labor issues confronting the carrier. The airline was assigned a “high risk” label given the legal issues it faces. According to the analysis, the airline’s combined share in LaGuardia alongside American Airlines “could be most at risk, from potential antitrust remedies.”

The bank rank-ordered its picks in the airline space, rating Volaris (VLRS), Copa Holdings (CPA), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and United Airlines (UAL) as its favorites. That group was followed by positive outlooks on Azul SA (AZUL), Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL), Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC), and Alaska Air (ALK) as the new addition to Buy rated names. Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), American Airlines (AAL), LATAM Airlines (OTCPK:LTMAY), and not JetBlue (JBLU) rounded out more cautiously-viewed, Neutral-rated names.

