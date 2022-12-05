Biogen/ Ionis ALS therapy undergoes European review

Dec. 05, 2022

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced Monday that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted its marketing application for tofersen, an experimental therapy the company developed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • With the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA), Biogen (BIIB) seeks EU approval of the antisense drug in the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) ALS, a neurodegenerative disease caused by the mutation in the SOD1 gene.
  • There are no approved therapies to treat SOD1-ALS, a condition that affects less than 1,000 people in Europe.
  • The MAA includes data from the Phase 3 VALOR study and 12-month integrated results from VALOR and the OLE study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine in September.
  • “Regulatory submissions in the U.S. and now EU represent an important step in our efforts to bring the first genetically-targeted treatment for SOD1-ALS to the ALS community as quickly as possible,” Priya Singhal Biogen’s (BIIB) Interim Head of R&D.
  • In October, the company announced that the FDA extended the review period for tofersen by three months to April 25, 2023.

