Biogen/ Ionis ALS therapy undergoes European review
Dec. 05, 2022
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced Monday that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted its marketing application for tofersen, an experimental therapy the company developed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- With the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA), Biogen (BIIB) seeks EU approval of the antisense drug in the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) ALS, a neurodegenerative disease caused by the mutation in the SOD1 gene.
- There are no approved therapies to treat SOD1-ALS, a condition that affects less than 1,000 people in Europe.
- The MAA includes data from the Phase 3 VALOR study and 12-month integrated results from VALOR and the OLE study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine in September.
- “Regulatory submissions in the U.S. and now EU represent an important step in our efforts to bring the first genetically-targeted treatment for SOD1-ALS to the ALS community as quickly as possible,” Priya Singhal Biogen’s (BIIB) Interim Head of R&D.
- In October, the company announced that the FDA extended the review period for tofersen by three months to April 25, 2023.
