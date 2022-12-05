TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) remains on track to make a final investment decision on the Papua LNG project in Papua New Guinea by the end of 2023, the company's Asia Pacific senior VP said Monday.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has started engineering and design work on Papua LNG, which will develop the Elk and Antelope gas fields to feed 5.3M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas to the PNG LNG site.

The company also said it plans to include carbon capture and storage at Papua LNG, as part of its efforts to reach a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050.

If the project is sanctioned by PNG, the government would have the right to take a 22.5% stake in the venture, leaving TotalEnergies (TTE) with 31.1%, ExxonMobil with 28.3% and Santos Ltd. with 17.7%.

Earlier, TotalEnergies (TTE) said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Air France-KLM to supply sustainable aviation fuel over 10 years starting in 2023.