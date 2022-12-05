4 stocks to watch on Monday: Apple, Tesla and more
Stocks look poised for a dip at the start of Monday's trading as Wall Street begins to look ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Here are some stocks to watch for Monday:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reportedly stepped up its plan to move some of its production out of China, as the iPhone maker looks to diversify its supply chain. According to The Wall Street Journal, AAPL is looking at areas like India and Vietnam.
- In other production news related to China, Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly planning to cut production at its Shanghai plant. Bloomberg said the move could take effect as early as this week, as Elon Musk's EV maker reacts to a recent dip in demand in the domestic market. Separately, TSLA said it sold 100,291 China-made vehicles in November, up about 90% from last year and nearly 40% higher than October.
- Starbucks (SBUX) slipped in premarket trading after suffering an analyst downgrade. Deutsche Bank lowered its rating on the coffeehouse chain to Hold from Buy, arguing that the "easy part of the move has probably taken place" at the current stock price.
- Activision (ATVI) rose in premarket action, bolstered by increased hope that the video game maker's merger deal with Microsoft (MSFT) will pass regulatory scrutiny. This comes as a report in the New York Post described a potential split in the Federal Trade Commission that could allow approval of the $69B deal.
Looking at the overall market, see why Seeking Alpha contributor Damir Tokic believes the "damage has already been done" from the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, a fact that will likely lead to "deep declines" in the S&P 500 in the near future.
