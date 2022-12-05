Truist Securities raised its rating on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Buy from Hold as business travel picks up, China looks to open up, and online investments show promise.

Shares of the casino operator rose 3.07% in premarket trading as the optimistic view from analysts coincided with hopes of loosening COVID-19 restrictions in Macau. Even against a weakening consumer, Truist sees the Las Vegas hospitality and entertainment company as positioned for outperformance in the next year.

“While the macro environment presents some uncertainty around the gaming outlook into 2023 (much as it was into 2022), we think the number and quality of events planned for Vegas should drive relative outperformance,” the analysts said. “We note that typically well attended events (CES) were impacted from resurgent COVID variants last year, making for a relatively easy comp set up in 1Q23. In general, the return of conventions brings a higher-worth customer, while high profile entertainment events bring in an even higher budget customer for gaming, F&B and other non-gaming.”

The bank’s analysts added that MGM’s dominance in iGaming is a key differentiator in assessing the company at present in contrast to prior recessionary periods. Truist took its price target to $50 from a prior $40 on the back of the bullish outlook. The valuation is “undemanding” at current levels, according to the bank.

