State of Realized Volatility: Volatility eases ahead of next week’s Fed meeting

Levels of market volatility between the S&P VIX Index (VIX) and the PriceVol indicator have come down over the past week as investors eye next week’s CPI print and Fed meeting which can help confirm peak inflation or not.

PriceVol Indicator

The PriceVol indicator provides a measurement of market volatility towards the entire S&P 500 and had an average daily reading last week of 8. The level was lower than the marker of 10, which indicates to investors that markets are in bear market territory. Additionally, PriceVol levels have swung lower after a few weeks back the data showed that the broader markets were in bearish territory with readings north of 11.

ASYMmetric ETFs, the developer of the PriceVol indicator, highlighted in a recent investment note the importance of positive skew and how it pertains to market volatility. “Positive Skew occurs when realized volatility is high and the S&P 500 is moving up. Positive Skew may be an indicator of good volatility and an early indicator of bear to bull market inflection points.”

Where has volatility been seen?

The wider S&P (SP500) along with its tracking ETFs (NYSEARCA:VOO), (IVV), and (NYSEARCA:SPY) concluded the week essentially flat after a week that provided remarks from Fed Chair Powell and a payrolls report.

While the VIX and PriceVol drifted lower, two sectors remained to experience higher levels of volatility and they were the Consumer Discretionary (XLY) sector and Communications Services (XLC). At the same time the Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) segment saw the lowest levels of volatility.

See a breakdown of each sector’s PriceVol level over the past week below:

The ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) is a fund designed as an offshoot to the PriceVol indicator. The fund works as a quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seeks to offer investors a backstop against bear market selloffs by being net short, while also seeks to capture the majority of bull market gains, by being net long.

In broader financial news, stock index futures pointed to a lower open Monday in what is expected to be a relatively quiet week for stocks ahead of next week's Fed meeting.