Tradeweb gains on $300M share repurchase program, reports a decrease of 3.7% in November ADV

Dec. 05, 2022 8:18 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) to repurchase up to $300M in shares of its class A common stock.
  • The program has no termination date.
  • The company also reported its total trading volume for November 2022 of $23.2T, with the average daily volume for the month was $1.13T, a decrease of 3.7% Y/Y.
  • U.S. government bond ADV was $137B, down 5.2% Y/Y. European government bond ADV was $34.3B, down 1.0%.
  • Mortgage ADV was down 9.6% Y/Y to $161.3B.
  • Fully electronic U.S. Credit ADV was up 16.6% Y/Y to $4.6B and European credit ADV was down 3.6% to $1.8B
  • Municipal bonds ADV was $476M, up 161.3% Y/Y.
  • U.S. ETF ADV was up 21.3% Y/Y to $6.7B and European ETF ADV was down 6.3% to $2.3B.
  • Repurchase Agreement ADV was up 7.8% Y/Y to $395.6B.
  • Shares are up 3.59% premarket.

