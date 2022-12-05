ENDRA Life Sciences announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split
Dec. 05, 2022
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) has announced that it will be effecting a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20.
- The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the Co.’s common stock outstanding from 63,174,455 shares to ~3,158,723 shares.
- The Co. is yet to confirm with the Nasdaq the effective date of the reverse stock split.
- The reverse stock split is intended to bring the Co. into compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement and is not being done as part of a capital raise.
- NDRA -5.07% premarket to $0.19.
