ENDRA Life Sciences announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split

Dec. 05, 2022 8:15 AM ETENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) has announced that it will be effecting a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20.
  • The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the Co.’s common stock outstanding from 63,174,455 shares to ~3,158,723 shares.
  • The Co. is yet to confirm with the Nasdaq the effective date of the reverse stock split.
  • The reverse stock split is intended to bring the Co. into compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement and is not being done as part of a capital raise.
  • NDRA -5.07% premarket to $0.19.

Comments (1)

