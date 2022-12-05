Terex downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank on limited gains ahead

Terex (NYSE:TEX) on Monday was downgraded to Hold from Buy by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They said shares of the maker of construction equipment and heavy machinery are less likely to rise much further after recent gains.

After rising 13% in the past month, compared with an 8% gain for its peers and 6% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index, Terex’s (TEX) stock has reached Deutsche Bank’s price target of $46 a share.

“Our decision to downgrade Terex (TEX) from Buy to Hold is in no way a reflection of a major change in our investment thesis,” Nicole DeBlase, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in the report. “To the contrary, management continues to execute well through a difficult environment, as seen through material core operating beats versus consensus over the past several quarters.”

Terex (TEX) this year has risen 4%, constrasting with a 9.7% decline for the Standard & Poor's 400 midcap stock index (SP400).

