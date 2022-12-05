Melco Resorts pushes higher as COVID-relief rally extends to 30% in a week

Dec. 05, 2022 8:22 AM ETMelco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Abstract Digital Currency and Exchange Stock Chart Background for Cryptocurrency Technology Coin Market in Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) continued to rally in early trading on Monday with China reportedly set to announce a further easing of some COVID restrictions.

While recent COVID developments and the license renewal for Melco are considered favorable for the casino operator, concerns still linger on the impact of China's economic growth and the return of high rollers to Macau.

Shares of MLCO rose 5.00% in premarket trading on Monday and are now up more than 30% over the last week to $9.45. The casino stock is still down more than 50% from where it stood in late 2019 just ahead of the pandemic.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Melco Resorts is still at Hold, but the quant score of 3.29 is the highest of the year and ranks favorably in the casino sector.

Sector watch: Macau gaming revenue tumbles 56% in November due to COVID flareups.

