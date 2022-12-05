XPEV, IQ and BILI are among pre market gainers
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (SHPH) +21%.
- Iovance Biotherapeutic (IOVA) +20% adds 21% on $65M insider purchase.
- Fangdd Network Group (DUO) +17%.
- Bilibili (BILI) +16%.
- Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) +15%.
- Zhihu (ZH) +15%.
- Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) +15%.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) +13% declares Special Dividend In Connection with Proposed Asset Sale to Janssen and Merger with Kineta.
- XPeng (XPEV) +13%.
- 111 (YI) +13%.
- Uxin Limited (UXIN) +12%.
- Lufax Holding (LU) +11%.
- GDS Holdings (GDS) +10%.
- Nkarta (NKTX) +11% Updated Clinical Data on Anti-CD19 Allogeneic CAR-NK Cell Therapy NKX019 for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
- GigaCloud Technology (GCT) +9%.
- Agora (API) +9%.
- Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) +9%.
- Niu Technologies (NIU) +8%.
- 36Kr Holdings (KRKR) +8%.
- iQIYI (IQ) +8%.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) +8%.
- Sigma Lithium (SGML) +8% as mineral reserve increased by 63%, triples NPV TO US$ 15.3B and secures $100M debt financing.
- EHang Holdings (EH) +8% announces appointment of Nick Ning Yang as new independent director.
- Tuya (TUYA) +7%.
- Quhuo (QH) +7%.
