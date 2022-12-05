Cantaloupe acquires Three Square Market for $41M
Dec. 05, 2022 8:30 AM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Software and payments company Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) has acquired Three Square Market (32M) for $41M, which was funded with 90% cash and 10% stock
- The stock consideration is subject to a two-year vesting schedule.
- 32M offers software and self-service kiosk-based point of sale and payment solutions that power the micro market industry. The acquisition delivers full service capabilities to Cantaloupe's (CTLP) presence in the high growth micro market industry while also immediately expanding its international footprint for its full suite of products.
- 32M is estimated to produce $19M of revenue with EBITDA margins of 20%+ for calendar year 2022 on a standalone basis. The deal is immediately accretive Cantaloupe's (CTLP) growth, margins and profitability.
