Buy Royal Caribbean, Sell Carnival - Wells Fargo

Dec. 05, 2022 8:31 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), CCL, NCLHBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Symphony of the seas is the biggest cruise ship

Marina113

Wells Fargo indicated that Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is the cruise line investors should be booking for portfolios, according to Wells Fargo.

Analysts at the bank indicated that the cruise operator’s relatively better balance sheet and debt reduction strategy, and “reasonable pricing/cost expectations” into 2023 leave the stock better positioned than its most prominent peers. While Norwegian (NYSE:NCLH) was rated at Overweight alongside Royal Caribbean, it has “less room for error” into 2023, per the bank.

By contrast, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was rated at a Sell-equivalent due to elevated concerns on debt reduction and higher international exposure, particularly for European consumers. The bank’s analysts told clients they expect “the path back to investment grade seems long.”

Comments (2)

