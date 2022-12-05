Clinical-stage biotech Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) jumped ~11% pre-market Monday after announcing updated results from a Phase 1 study for its off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy candidate NKX019 in relapsed or refractory (r/r) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

NKX019 uses natural killer (NK) cells designed to target the B-cell antigen CD19, a proven therapeutic target in B-cell cancers such as NHL.

The company said that seven out of ten patients who received NKX019 at higher dose levels in the dose escalation trial showed a complete response (70% CR), meaning there was no evidence of cancer.

Patients with CR included two subjects with aggressive large B cell lymphoma (LBCL), one patient with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and one patient with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

The trial, designed to test NKX019 as a monotherapy, had dosed 19 patients at clinical trial sites in Australia (13) and the U.S. (6) as of Nov. 28 data cutoff. Fourteen were suffering from NHL when they entered the study and had received a median of four prior lines of therapy.

Those who achieved complete response received NKX019 at 1B and 1.5B CAR NK cells per dose, and five CRs were in response to all dose levels after a single cycle (3 weekly doses).

There were no dose-limiting toxicities, and five fever cases followed within 8 hours of infusion, but resolved in 24 hours, Nkarta (NKTX) said, adding that early safety data support the outpatient administration of NKX019.

A previous Phase 1 data readout for NKX019 in April indicated a 50% CR in relapsed / refractory NHL.