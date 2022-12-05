Yum Brands is a top restaurant stock pick for 2023 at Cowen

Cowen called Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) one of its best ideas in the consumer sector for 2023.

Analyst Andrew Charles and team expect the diverse development acceleration across Yum's 290+ brand/country combinations, concentrated in emerging markets, to drive sustained development momentum at a portfolio level over the long term

'We view YUM as attractive on a total shareholder return basis given a ~12% 2022-25E EPS CAGR + ~2% dividend yield, with room for multiple expansion. In our view, the most tangible opportunities for multiple expansion are sustained system net restaurant development in excess of 4%-5% long-term guidance that prompts a guidance raise, as well as upside to Taco Bell comps."

Taco Bell with around 30% of Yum's operating profit is called the crown jewel of YUM's portfolio, but even more upside is seen for the brand as it balances value and premium menu innovation, and to a lesser degree benefiting from sales that over-index to late night where staffin issues are easier.

Cowen has an Outperform rating on Yum Brands (YUM) and upped price target of $155. The new PT reps 19% upside for shares from the current level.

Catalyst watch: Yum Brands (YUM) has an Investor Day on December 13 and will report Q4 results on February 8.

