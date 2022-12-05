Yum Brands is a top restaurant stock pick for 2023 at Cowen
Cowen called Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) one of its best ideas in the consumer sector for 2023.
Analyst Andrew Charles and team expect the diverse development acceleration across Yum's 290+ brand/country combinations, concentrated in emerging markets, to drive sustained development momentum at a portfolio level over the long term
'We view YUM as attractive on a total shareholder return basis given a ~12% 2022-25E EPS CAGR + ~2% dividend yield, with room for multiple expansion. In our view, the most tangible opportunities for multiple expansion are sustained system net restaurant development in excess of 4%-5% long-term guidance that prompts a guidance raise, as well as upside to Taco Bell comps."
Taco Bell with around 30% of Yum's operating profit is called the crown jewel of YUM's portfolio, but even more upside is seen for the brand as it balances value and premium menu innovation, and to a lesser degree benefiting from sales that over-index to late night where staffin issues are easier.
Cowen has an Outperform rating on Yum Brands (YUM) and upped price target of $155. The new PT reps 19% upside for shares from the current level.
Catalyst watch: Yum Brands (YUM) has an Investor Day on December 13 and will report Q4 results on February 8.
Read the latest breakdowns on Yum Brands (YUM) from Seeking Alpha contributors.
Comments