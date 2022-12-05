Concord Acquisition, Circle mutually agree to terminate business combination
Dec. 05, 2022 8:26 AM ETConcord Acquisition Corp (CND)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Circle Internet Financial and Concord Acquisition (NYSE:CND) has announced the mutual termination of their proposed business combination initially announced in July 2021 and amended in February 2022.
- Under the terms, Concord has until Dec. 10, 2022 to consummate a business combination.
- The transaction agreement also states that Concord can seek a shareholder vote to extend that date to January 31, 2023.
- "We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle's core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle.
Comments