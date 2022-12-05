Concord Acquisition, Circle mutually agree to terminate business combination

Dec. 05, 2022 8:26 AM ETConcord Acquisition Corp (CND)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Circle Internet Financial and Concord Acquisition (NYSE:CND) has announced the mutual termination of their proposed business combination initially announced in July 2021 and amended in February 2022.
  • Under the terms, Concord has until Dec. 10, 2022 to consummate a business combination.
  • The transaction agreement also states that Concord can seek a shareholder vote to extend that date to January 31, 2023.
  • "We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle's core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.