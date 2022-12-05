GOP-led group takes aim at bill seeking to disband Visa-Mastercard duopoly - report

Close up of a woman"s hand paying bill with credit card in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

  • The American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, a business group led by a number of prominent Republican figures, is set to launch a new ad campaign this week that will take aim at legislation seeking to disband the Visa (NYSE:V)-Mastercard (NYSE:MA) duopoly, Bloomberg reported Monday.
  • The group hopes to boost opposition to the Credit Card Competition Act, which seeks to let merchants route credit card payments over networks not operated by Visa (V) or Mastercard (MA). That legislation has gained support from some of the biggest retailers such as Walmart (WMT).
  • The ads will run across the nation for the next several weeks on an array of streaming platforms, ranging from YouTube to Hulu, Bloomberg noted, adding that the ads featured empty hotels and airports as people weren't allowed to use credit card reward points.
  • Meanwhile, both Mastercard (MA), -0.6%, and Visa (V), -0.7%, stocks slipped in Monday premarket trading.
  • In September, the Credit Card Competition Act, which was said to hamper a key revenue source (swipe fees) for Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), was introduced to increase competition in credit card payment networks.

