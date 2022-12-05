VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) stock slumped in premarket trading on Monday after announcing the retirement of its top executive and trimming its 2023 outlook.

The apparel and footwear manufacturer said it is updating its outlook “to reflect the impact of weaker than anticipated consumer demand across its categories, primarily in North America,” that is causing the company to cut prices and reduce inventories. COVID-19 restrictions in China and weakening consumers in Europe were cited as concerns adding to the outlook cut, though to a lesser extent than North American dynamics.

The company now anticipates revenue for the second half of 2023 “to be modestly lower than previously outlined,” with a slated 3% to 4% expected increase from 2022 down from the 5% to 6% outlined in previous reports. Due to promotions pursued in order to lower inventory levels, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.00 to $2.20, down from $2.40 to $2.50 in prior forecasts. The analyst consensus stands at $2.41.

Elsewhere, the Denver-based parent of Vans and Timberland announced the retirement of CEO Steve Rendle. Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director of the VF Board of Directors, has been named Interim President and CEO while a search for a new CEO is conducted.

“We are fortunate to have Benno lead VF while the Board conducts a search for a permanent CEO,” newly-named board chair Richard Carucci commented. “He knows VF extremely well and has an excellent track record of generating strong business results in a global consumer portfolio business.”

Shares of VF Corporation slid 6.23% in premarket trading on Monday.

Read more on the details of the executive transition.