Karyopharm Therapeutics announces $165M private placement
Dec. 05, 2022 8:36 AM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement that is expected to result in gross proceeds of ~$165M.
- The Co. agreed to sell 31.79M shares of common stock at a price of $5.19/share and to issue accompanying warrants to purchase 9.54M shares of common stock with an exercise price of $6.36/share.
- The private placement is expected to close on or about December 7, 2022.
- Karyopharm expects to use the proceeds, together with its existing cash, equivalents and investments, for the advancement of the Co.'s clinical development programs with selinexor and eltanexor as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
