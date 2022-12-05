VF Corporation slips on lowering FY guidance below consensus
Dec. 05, 2022 8:52 AM ETVFCBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- VF Corporation (VFC) announced that Steve Rendle retires as Chairman, President and CEO.
- The company names Benno Dorer as the Interim President and CEO, effective immediately.
- Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman of the Board.
- Benno Dorer joined the company Board in 2017 and has served as the Lead Independent Director since 2021.
- The company has commenced a search for a permanent CEO.
- The company is revising its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the impact of weaker than anticipated consumer demand across its categories, primarily in North America. Also impacting the outlook, but to a lesser degree, are the higher than expected impacts from inflation on consumer discretionary spending in Europe and ongoing COVID-19 related disruption in China.
- FY23 total revenue growth expected to increase 3% to 4% in constant dollars vs previous guidance of up 5% to 6% in constant dollars.
- Adjusted diluted EPS for the full year is now expected to be $2.00 to $2.20, vs consensus of $2.41, down from the previous outlook of $2.40 to $2.50 vs. $3.18 in the prior year.
- VF remains committed to its FY27 long-term targets and capital allocation priorities.
- Shares are trading down 7.04% premarket.
