Canadian Solar to supply South Africa's two largest private PPA solar projects

Dec. 05, 2022 8:54 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) said Monday it signed a 256 MW solar module contract with SOLA Group to supply the first two largest utility-scale solar power projects in South Africa, based on private power purchase agreements.

The two projects are 126 MWp and 130 MWp each in size, located in South Africa's North West Province; construction commenced in October 2022, and commercial operation is planned for Q1 2024.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)said it will delivered more than 390K BiHiKu7 modules for the two projects, which are expected to generate a combined 580 GWh/year of renewable electricity, equivalent to powering 40K households and reducing 595 tons CO2 emissions each year.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is planning to list CSI Solar, which produces solar products and modules B2B and B2C, but delays are going to be long, Valkyrie Trading Society writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Comments

