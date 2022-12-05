Coupa Software stockholder says company should see at least $95 a share in takeover

Dec. 05, 2022

A top Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shareholder said the software firm should be able to garner at least $95 a share after it received takeover interest. Coupa shares rose 2.3%.

HMI Capital Management, which has a 4.8% stake in Coupa (COUP), won't support a deal unless it's at the right price and follows a sale process, the investor wrote in the a letter to Coupa's board, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.

The letter comes after Coupa (COUP) shares surged almost 30% on Nov. 23 after Bloomberg reported that private equity firm Vista Equity was said to be exploring a possible purchase and had held talks with the company. Coupa shares had plunged 71% this year prior to the news of the potential bid.

On Thursday another top Coupa (COUP) holder disclosed that it reached out to the company to express its views on a takeover price. Meritage Group, which has a 5.3% stake in Coupa, contacted the company to express its views regarding a potential transaction and the price per share that they believe would be in the best interests of holders.

Earlier this month a Raymond James analyst said Coupa (COUP) could see $80 a share in a takeout, while a Credit Suisse analyst sees a $60-$70 a share deal possible.

Comments (5)

