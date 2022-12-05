RedHill's Aemcolo granted FDA 5-year exclusivity extension
Dec. 05, 2022 9:04 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is trading 1.6% higher after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Exclusivity Board had granted its travelers' diarrhea antibiotic treatment Aemcolo five years' exclusivity under the agency's Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation in addition to the five years NCE data exclusivity, extending regulatory exclusivity through to 2028.
- Aemcolo is approved for the treatment of Travelers' Diarrhea caused by non-invasive strains of E. coli in adults.
- Aemcolo contains 194 mg of rifamycin as delayed-release tablets, and is an orally-administered, a proprietary drug delivery system that distributes rifamycin in a controlled manner to the lower intestine.
- Travelers' Diarrhea (TD) is the most common travel-related illness, affecting an estimated 10% to 40% of travelers annually, according to the company.
