BlackRock argued that the robotics segment offers a potential investment opportunity, amid increased adoption and improved affordability. The firm noted that the industry has received a boost lately from new technological advances across areas such as 5G connectivity, sensors, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

BlackRock highlighted in a recent investment note: “The average cost of an industrial robot has fallen by 50% over the past 30 years, increasing the affordability of adoption.”

Additionally, with the expansion of technology, markets have seen more powerful, efficient and cheaper robots. The financial institution highlighted that in North America, robot sales have touched record highs for three straight quarters.

“We see two key segments of the economy driving near-term robotics adoption: logistics and healthcare," BlackRock stated. "In our view, people looking to invest in robotics may want to consider ETFs that provide exposure to pure-play stocks across the theme's value chain."

See below a handful of robotics exchange traded funds and how they fared in 2022:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) -39.8%, ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) -29.3%, iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) -35.2%, First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence & Robotics ETF (ROBT) -30.1%, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) -40.7%, and the Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT) -68.9%.

In broader market news, major averages opened lower on Monday in what is expected to be a relatively quiet week for stocks ahead of next week's Fed meeting.