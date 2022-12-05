Academy Sports and Outdoor scores high with Quo Vadis and quant ratings

Quo Vadis has Academy Sports + Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) circled as an attractive long ahead of the retailer's earnings report on December 7.

Notably, analyst John Zolidis said ASO shares remain the most undervalued of all the names the firm follows despite the solid 14% year-to-date gain.

"We continue to believe the market is wrong or is failing to appreciate several things about ASO including 1) the resilience of demand in the sporting goods category both post-Covid and during periods of economic difficulty, 2) the company's ability to improve performance through internal initiatives, and 3) the very meaningful cash flow that will be generated by future store openings."

Zolidis still thinks an inflection to positive comparable sales by Q4 for ASO would be sufficient to address and contribute to valuation expansion for shares even with recent Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) results elevating some expectations for near-term performance.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Academy Sports and Outdoors is at Strong Buy and the quant score is one of the highest in the entire consumer discretionary sector.