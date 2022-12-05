NBT to acquire Salisbury Bancorp in $204M all-stock deal
Dec. 05, 2022 9:24 AM ETNBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)SALBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) said Monday it will acquire community bank franchise Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) in an all-stock deal valued at ~$204M to extend its footprint into complementary markets.
- Each outstanding Salisbury (SAL) share will be converted into the right to receive 0.7450 shares of NBT (NBTB), equating to $35 per Salisbury (SAL) share.
- NBT (NBTB) expects the deal to be ~9.8% accretive to first full-year proforma EPS after close and 4.9% per share accretive to cash earnings.
- Salisbury's (SAL) primary unit Salisbury Bank and Trust has 14 offices in northwestern Connecticut, the Hudson Valley region of New York and southwestern Massachusetts.
- NBT (NBTB) has committed to maintaining charitable support in the markets served by Salisbury (SAL) at consistent levels and pledged to contribute $500K in incremental support.
- The deal, which is expected to close in Q2 2023, also provides for one director from Salisbury (SAL) to be added to NBT's (NBTB) board at closing.
