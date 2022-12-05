Bitcoin could sink to $5K in 2023 'surprise' move: Standard Chartered

While some traders contended that bitcoin (BTC-USD) could be on its way to forming a bottom after dropping around 70% from its November 2021 peak, Standard Chartered reckons the plunge still has a ways to go.

In fact, bitcoin (BTC-USD) could tank another ~70% to $5K in 2023, Eric Robertsen, the bank's global head of research, wrote in a recent note, as reported by Bloomberg. The token changed hands at $17.22K as of 9:27 a.m. ET.

The note outlined a series of possible scenarios for next year that could see interest rates plunging as the global economy increasingly comes under pressure, as well as more cryptocurrency-related bankruptcies resulting in further loss in investor confidence.

Robertsen pointed out that the possible drop in demand for bitcoin (BTC-USD), commonly referred to as "digital gold," could thus result in a 30% surge in the spot price of gold (XAUUSD:CUR), which traded at $1,792 per ounce at the time of writing.

The wider crypto ecosystem has been stung by another major blow in what was already a challenging year: the recent fallout from crypto exchange FTX (FTT-USD). The ripple effects of that abrupt collapse have been going strong as crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.

Standard Chartered's bearish take on bitcoin (BTC-USD) diverges from SA contributor Tao Jaxx's view, who called for a potential $1M price tag.