Boeing (NYSE:BA) on the weekend delivered the first two O3b mPOWER satellites to European telecommunications company SES, according to an announcement.

The satellites are being prepared in Florida for a launch into orbit 5,000 miles from Earth. Boeing (BA) has a contract to provide 11 of the satellites to Luxembourg-based SES, whose website says the company operates more than 70 satellites at different orbits.

“Delivering performance above all, O3b mPOWER will offer connectivity services to government organizations and enterprises based in the most remote regions," Ruy Pinto, chief technology officer at SES, said in the announcement. “In times of natural disasters, when networks are disrupted, O3b mPOWER’s low-latency services can quickly restore critical communications networks.”