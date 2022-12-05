The ADRs of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) dropped ~1% pre-market Monday after Bank of America downgraded its shares to Underperform from Neutral, arguing that the British drugmaker remains the firm’s least preferred name among the European majors.

Despite an “undemanding” PE multiple for 2024, “we see insufficient catalysts to rerate (GSK) shares near-term,” the analysts led by Graham Parry wrote, slashing their price target on the stock to 1450p from 1640p.

Noting the ~ £4B free cash flow the company generates, the analysts expect claims related to heartburn medication Zantac to weigh on GSK shares which, according to the analysts, more than discount their base case $4B liability risk.

Despite encouraging Phase 3 data, the analysts see no reason for GSK’s RSV vaccine to outcompete a rival shot from Pfizer (PFE). They also point out that the company has indicated a slower ramp for the RSV vaccine compared to its shingles vaccine Shingrix given the need to educate the public/physicians on the disease.

“While encouraged by GSK’s strong RSV vaccine PIII data we view Pfizer’s vaccine as credible competition given little to no perceived differentiation on efficacy and worse reactogenicity (tolerability) for GSK,” the team wrote.

They also argue that the company’s key franchises remain under pressure and a weak pipeline is unlikely to avoid an upcoming patent cliff in 2028/29E for HIV medication dolutegravir made worse by recent setbacks, including the recall of blood cancer therapy Blenrep.